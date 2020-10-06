Check Out Niti Taylor And Parikshit Bawa's Photos From Their Wedding Day; See Here

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Niti Taylor on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, announced that she has tied the knot with childhood friend and longtime boyfriend and Indian Army officer Parikshit Bawa. The wedding of the adorable couple happened on August 13 in Gurgaon with only close family and friends. The couple had a Gurudwara wedding on August 13, 2020. Here are some adorable pictures and videos from their celebration.

Niti Taylor's wedding pictures and videos

Today, on October 6, Niti Taylor took the internet by storm as she announced her marriage with fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. With a recent Instagram video-post, she gave a sneak peek into her marriage to her fans and followers. The video gave a look into the marriage rituals of the duo which also includes Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies.

Sharing the adorable video post, the actor wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding" (sic). Take a look at the post:

In the video post, one can see the newlyweds celebrating their big day along with their families. While Niti Taylor wore a white shirt and colourful skirt for the Mehendi function, she donned a pastel pink lehenga for her grand wedding. Complementing her, Parikshit Bawa sported a sherwani with a pink turban. Moreover, the couple took their wedding vows in a gurudwara, and the guests were seen using a badge that said, “# PARTITAYLES.”

Other pictures of Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa's marriage

1. Stunning click of Niti and Parikshit from their wedding day

2. For her D-day, she opted for a pastel lehenga with double shaded dupatta

3. Niti and Parakshit at their mehndi ceremony

4. Pictures of the Newlywed Niti Taylor with her family

5. From the wedding rituals at Gurudwara

6. Adorable video of the newlywed couple

About Niti Taylor's acting career

A popular face of the Indian Television industry, Niti Taylor made her television debut with the daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan in the year 2009. She rose to fame after playing the lead role of Nandini Murthy in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, in which she was paired opposite Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan. Last seen in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, the actor has been part of various shows like Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Laal Ishq.

