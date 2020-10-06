Mirzapur 2's Dimpy Is Trying To Create Her Own Reality, Says Harshita Shekhar Gaur

After a long wait, the makers of Amazon Prime Video's much-anticipated show Mirzapur has finally released the first trailer of Mirzapur Season 2. The trailer has left the frenzy fans excited to watch their actors onscreen once again. The show revolves around revenge and politics as the deceased persons’ partners Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu (essayed by Ali Fazal) will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya (portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna (played by Divyendu) and their gang. Going by the looks of the trailer, it seems like this season is going to be more intriguing and gripping.

ALSO READ: 'Mirzapur 2' To Release On Amazon Prime Video On October 23; Find Out Details

Harshita Shekhar Gaur opens up about her role in Mirzapur 2

Speaking on the trailer release of Mirzapur 2, Harshita said,

“I’m very excited for everyone to see the trailer, hear their feedback and counting days for Mirzapur 2 to start streaming. It will be interesting to gauge audience’s reaction to my character because Dimpy has evolved to a large extent. For Dimpy this season has been quite conflicting, she is trying to create her own reality. After her brother and best friends death, her principles are intact but her perception of reality is shifting. Also this role will always be close to my heart since I have very vivid childhood memories of Mirzapur."

ALSO READ: 'Mirzapur 2' Makers Drop A Big Surprise For Fans, Know What It Is Here

About the show Mirzapur 2

The much-awaited series of Amazon Prime Video will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, and Rasika Dugal in the lead role. Besides them, the new season also has some new faces like Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, and Anjum Sharma.

Mirzapur 2 is set in a world of drugs, guns, crime, and lawlessness which takes place in the district Mirzapur. The series is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, and has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 cast and their characters

Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi

Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta

Harshita Gaur as Dimpy, Ramakant Pandit's daughter

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

(Source: PR handout)

ALSO READ: 'Mirzapur 2' Actor Shweta Tripathi Shares Her Experience Of Firing A Real Gun

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi Drops A Fresh 'Mirzapur 2' Poster; Fans Can't Wait For Trailer Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.