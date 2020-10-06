Killa Movie Shooting Location: Where Was The Avinash Arun-directorial Shot?

Killa, which was released in the year 2014, is a Marathi drama flick helmed by Avinash Arun. The movie revolves around an 11-year-old seventh-grade boy who struggles to cope with the death of his father and his subsequent journey in life. The movie was a hit at the box-office and at the 62nd National Film Awards in March 2015, it also won the Best Feature Film in Marathi award. Besides this, actor Parth Bhalerao also received Special Mention for his role in this film. Read on to know more about the shooting location of Killa movie:

Killa movie shooting location

The movie is set in a village on the Konkan coast of Maharashtra. This place is not so far from Ratnagiri. Some of the scenes show the sun is nearly absent and there are frequent spells of rain. Moreover, the ponds and the sea are swollen, and the whole place of the Konkan region heaves with the beauty of freshly bathed greenery. Besides this, the movie also mentions locations like Pune as the city they just moved from, and Satara as the town they are moving to at the end of the movie.

Moreover, the fort shown in the movie is Vijaydurga Fort in Sindhudurg district. Also, the lighthouse shown is Jaigad Lighthouse, and as per several reports, filming of many movies takes place in villages in this district. Apart from this, the racing track shown for cycling is near Ganpatipule and the various other scenes are shot in Guhagar, Vijaydurga, Palshet, and Pune.

About the film Killa

Killa was one of the best films to have hit screens in the year 2015. It also received widespread critical acclaim at various internal film festivals. The film later also came with English subtitles and is now considered one of the finest Marathi films of the last decade by several critics.

The cast of the film:

Archit Deodhar as Chinmay Kale

Parth Bhalerao as Bandya/Suhas

Gaurish Gawade as Prince/Yuvraj

Atharva Upasni as Omkar

Amruta Subhash as Aruna Kale

Savita Ashok Prabhune as Mrs. Nivte

