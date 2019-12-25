5 Most Romantic Shawn Mendes Songs That Will Make You Fall In Love Again

Shawn Mendes is one of the most popular singers working today. If you want to transport yourself to a world of fairyland and experience the beauty of love, then you should listen to some of the best Shawn Mendes songs. The popular Canadian singer rose to fame when he posted the six-second song covers on the video-sharing application - Vine. Here are some of the best love songs of Shawn Mendes you should definitely listen to:

Shawn Mendes' songs

Fallin All In You

This is one of the best Shawn Mendes songs you should listen to. It is an English album released in the year 2018. Shawn Mendes album has a total of 14 songs which are sung by Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels and Khalid. Listen to his live performance.

Fallin’ all in you is one of the cutest songs pic.twitter.com/1z0hR2OuIy — Crackhead #5 Abby🌸 (@ghostofyouluke) December 22, 2019

Lost In Japan

This is a romantic track from the album Lost In Japan which was released in March 2018. The duration of this romantic Shawn Mendes song is 03:21 minutes. It is always a great feeling to know when your loved one is ready to fly miles across to meet you. If you are looking for transporting yourself in the midst of these loving feelings, then you should definitely listen to this song.

ALSO READ | Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Best Appearances Together As A Couple

Treat You better

This is yet another romantic track composed by the popular Canadian singer. The song is from the album Illuminate, which was released in June 2016. The total duration of the song is 03:08 minutes. The song is composed and sung by Shawn Mendes.

ALSO READ | Shawn Mendes Cancels Sao Paulo Concert Due To Illness

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

This is yet another romantic track by Shawn Mendes. The song is taken from the album titled Illuminate (Deluxe). The song released in April 2017 and was one of his major hits.

Listen to Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holding Me Back (Lennart Bon Mashup) by Lennart Bon on #SoundCloudhttps://t.co/dUmNnkPtBD — Dr.Sooseta❄💜 (@Hasnaamostafa8) December 17, 2019

ALSO READ | Camila Cabello Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes

Never Be Alone

Taken from the album Handwritten (Deluxe), this song is liked by many fans. The song was released in April 2015. The duration of the song is 03:36 minutes.

You’re never be alone I love u Shawn mendes pic.twitter.com/oVS48VAlbL — Marquesita (@Oyekatyy) December 21, 2019

ALSO READ | Camila Cabello Can't Stop Gushing Over THIS Trait Of Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.