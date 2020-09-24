'5 Seconds Of Summer' Star Ashton Irwin Releases First Solo Album Titled 'Skinny Skinny'

5 Seconds of Summer fame Ashton Irwin recently unveiled his solo project which talks about what people, who battle body image issues, often feel like on seeing themselves in the mirror. Ashton Irwin’s first debut solo album titled ‘Skinny Skinny’ has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. Fans have been loving the song as the lyrics and the music video are quite impactful.

Ashton Irwin dropped the music video “Skinny Skinny” on September 24, 2020, on his official YouTube handle. The video begins with the singer taking off this t-shirt in front of the mirrors and then starts dancing. And as he begins dancing, words like “too skinny”, “overweight”, “you look disgusting” start to pop up on the screen. Towards the end of the video, the singer frees himself from all the curse words and bad thoughts as he drags a hammer and hits it through the glass mirrors.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a message below the video where goes on to say that the Skinny Skinny music video faces and fights back against the demon that lives in the mirror. The video is directed by Jade Ehlers and the singer himself. He also added that he wanted to capture what it feels like to struggle not feeling at home in one’s own body. Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the video. The music video went on to receive over 108,238 views and 55k likes. Some of the users commented on how they can relate to the song, while some went on to praise the singer. One of the users wrote, “I'm actually crying. The world needs more brave people like Ash”, while the other one said, “This is not just a video or a story, it's the reality of so many people out there”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

More about the song

Apart from this, the singer also went on to reveal more about the song and its purpose on his Twitter handle. He wrote saying, “When writing this song, I thought of myself and many other young peoples’ struggles with body image, particularly body dysmorphia.” He also added that it is something that he has never confronted in a creative form & now he is feeling strong in saying “Skinny Skinny” goes directly to that painful place in his mind. Take a look at his tweets.

The first single “Skinny Skinny” is out everywhere tonight. We must fight against a common darkness that shadows our ability to live truthfully, to live without self doubt, and without self destruction and love ourselves for what we are. — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) September 23, 2020

When writing this song I thought of myself and many other young peoples’ struggles with body image, particularly body dysmorphia. It’s something I’ve never confronted in a creative form & I’m feeling strong in saying “Skinny Skinny” goes directly to that painful place in my mind — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) September 23, 2020

