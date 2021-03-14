5 Times BTS Members' Selca Ruled Over Social Media And Sent The Army In A Frenzy

BTS members post tons of selfies on social media for their fans who are spread all across the world. There are over a hundred fan pages dedicated to the members of BTS. Every time a BTS member posts a selca, Korean slang word for self-camera, and it means a selfie, their fans go frenzy and trend the band over social media for several hours. Here are 5 time when BTS members sent their fans into a frenzy with their selcas.

BTS members' selfies that sent their fans into frenzy

BTS' Jungkook's Selca

OUR FIRST BLONDE JUNGKOOK SELCA?!?!? pic.twitter.com/teGbYXzlcM — ROCKSTAR JK. (@rockstarJKK) January 18, 2021

BTS Jungkook shared a selca on Twitter in a brand new avatar. He shared a selca in his blonde hairstyle and fans could not stop talking about Jungkook's hair colour. As soon as the PR company dropped the selcas, the selfies of Jungkook stood out because of the colour of his hair and instantly became a trend on Twitter. BTS' Army made sure that #Jungkook's Selcas trends on Twitter as long as possible.

BTS Jimin's Selca

Jimin shared an adorable selca on Twitter dressed in a black ensemble. The fans of Jimin surely know that he has been undergoing a transformation by working out and eating as healthy as possible. Along with the glowing selfie, Jimin wrote, 'Have a happy rest of the day'. (sic)

Also Read: BTS' Jungkook Flaunts New 'Min-Cho' Hair Colour; Fans Pour Love

BTS V's Selca

Kim Taehyung aka V is one of the most popular members of the BTS. BTS V's selca often take the internet by a storm. From his 4 am selfies to his shirtless pictures, V makes sure to create frenzy amongst his fans. One of BTS V's Selca which took over the internet was his 'woke up like this' selfie.

Also Read: When Nithya Menen Shared BTS Pics From Sets Of 'Breathe' For Her Fans

BTS's Suga's Selca

Remember when BTS' Suga shared a selca in a mullet and his fans went crazy over the picture? On November 18, 2020, Suga dropped a selfie with a new haircut, rocking his mullet. The BTS army was completely taken by surprise as they were not expecting him to share a selfie amid his recovery period. He underwent a should surgery earlier that month and was not a part of the promotional activity with his other band members.

Also read: BTS' Jimin & V Officially Graduate From Global Cyber University; Read Details

BTS J-Hope's Selca

모두 고생했어요 ~😁😄 축하합니다 🎉

저의 데뷔 날도 생각나네요 ㅎㅎ

아미 덕분인거 알죠~?😍

💜사랑합니다 잘자요 💜 pic.twitter.com/cUTqup6OAa — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 18, 2020

BTS' J-Hope is a king of mirror selfies and his various social media posts are proof of this. Back in September, J-Hope shared a bunch of selcas in a black ensemble and transparent sun-glasses, making goofy faces. Within seconds of the selca being posted on social media, the BTS army took over.

Also Read: BTS Becomes The First Asian Act To Win IFPI Global Recording Artist Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.