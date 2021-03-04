BTS' Jimin & V Officially Graduate From Global Cyber University; Read Details

Global Cyber University, recently, held a virtual graduation ceremony for the Academic Year of 2020 at Ilji Art Hall. The degrees were given to the students who graduated from the university in August 2020 and February 2021. BTS' V and Jimin, who were part of the ceremony, were also felicitated with the University’s Presidential Award. As the BTS popstars climb up the ladder in the music industry, the members have simultaneously been pursuing further studies.

BTS' Jimin and V receive the Presidential Award at Global Cyber University

Global Cyber University recently held a ceremony for their 2020 graduates, which include @BTS_twt's Jimin and V! The school also announced that Jimin and V were recipients of the university's 'President's Award'. https://t.co/Ose4zvXUfh pic.twitter.com/sMsxCj6D8l — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 4, 2021

BTS' Jimin and V, aka, Taehyung's graduation ceremony video has taken over the internet. Fans have reposted the video and the Presidential Award picture on their respective handles. In a picture shared, one can see the Presidential Award received by Jimin and V honours them for being the ‘global citizens’ who lead the initiative as the school’s founding philosophy of ‘cultivating global talent, demonstrating positive influence’ through ‘emotion, sensibility and communications beyond Korea’, and further deliver ‘the value of symbiosis’ required in the ‘global village’. According to Soompi, the award was presented with the ‘hopes of a greater contribution’ to society on the global level. The ceremony was held in accordance with the government’s COVID-19 precautions.

The Presidential Award states, "As a model for global citizens who lead the initiative as our school's founding philosophy of cultivating global talent, demonstrating positive influence through emotion/sensibility and communications beyond Korea — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) March 4, 2021

Fans pour in wishes

Omg they deserved the awards congratulations to VMIN 🤩💜🥺✨ — ⁷me🌦️MINARCH🍊xams📚📝 (@KimmoTaeme) March 4, 2021

ICONCS. LEGENDS. VMIN SOULMATES — M⁷ big🍊radha day! (@hobiiicxre) March 4, 2021

BTS members had enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University in the month of July 2020, with Advertising & Media MBA program. BTS’ RM, Suga and J-Hope had enrolled in the Spring of 2020 to pursue their further studies, while BTS’ Jimin and V were to begin their MBA degrees in the Fall of 2020. The eldest BTS’ Jin had enrolled in the university during Spring in the year 2017, and reportedly, he is currently on a break. The youngest member, Jungkook, is currently doing major in Entertainment & Broadcasting at the Global Cyber University.

On the work front, on November 20, 2020, BTS released their album titled BE (Deluxe Edition). The album has debuted at Billboard 2020 as the number one album, with their title track Life Goes On securing No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. BTS earned the title for the third time with Dynamite and Savage Love-Laxed-Siren Beat. It is the first Korean song to ever top the Billboard charts.

