BTS' Jungkook Flaunts New 'Min-Cho' Hair Colour; Fans Pour Love

BTS' Jungkook, who is one of the most beloved members of the South Korea-based septet, has shared his new hair colour which he refers to as Min-Cho. The Min-Cho hair colour, as per Jungkook, is a combination of Mint and Chocolate. Jungkook, up until a handful of days ago, was seen sporting a blue hairdo, which caused the BTS ARMY members to believe that a new mixtape is en-route. For those who would like to see the video, they can find the same below.

Also Read: BTS Member Jungkook Adds His Addition To 'Army's Room'; Have A Look

Jungkook's VLive stream video:

Also Read: Remember When Jungkook And Lisa's Dating Rumours Broke The Internet?

A rough translation of the first few minutes of the above video sees the famous artist saying that due to the camera's sub-optimal quality, his hair colour looks a little different in the frame. One of the many activities conducted by the star during his VLive session was putting his arm tattoos on display so that the ARMY members can get a good look at what Jungkook's latest artefacts of body art looks like. Jungkook's tattoos have a reputation for consciously being kept under wraps by the musician himself. Every now and then, Jungkook's tattoos do tend to catch the ARMY members eyes. It is also believed that Jungkook, in fact, started getting himself inked after the septet's famous Saudi Arabia performance. Additionally, a rough translation of a section of the above video saw him expressing his gratitude towards his fans who tend to ape what he does and, knowingly or otherwise, end up supporting small businesses during the time of a global pandemic.

Also Read: BTS' V And Jungkook Discuss KTH1 & JJKI Mixtapes Making BTS Fandom Go Crazy

The above VLive session has been liked by close to 800 million people and has been commented on by over 21 million ARMY members. The comments range from an opinion regarding his hair to the fans' general expression of admiration for the singer and what he does. Some of them can be found below.

The ARMY's reaction to Jungkook's latest VLive session:

Source: Jungkook's VLive account

About BTS:

BTS, in a span of five to seven years, have transcended their own geographical boundaries and achieved the status of a worldwide phenomenon. BTS’ Fan Base, specifically the one that resides in South East Asia, is known as the BTS Army. A piece on Forbes had compared the band to The Beatles a little over a year ago.

In response to the parallel that was drawn, BTS member, RM, said that they were humbled and honoured to be compared to a band like that. The member also said that at the end of the day, they are just a group of boys trying to spread love, happiness and positive energy in the world. And the fact that somebody even used the name of their band and that of The Beatles in the same sentence is enough for them.

Also Read: BTS' OST Film Out To Feature In Upcoming Japanese Movie 'Signal'; Produced By Back Number

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.