BTS Becomes The First Asian Act To Win IFPI Global Recording Artist Award

The seven-member South Korean boy band, BTS, were announced as the winners of 2020’s IFPI Global Recording Artist Award. The award is calculated based on an artist or group's "worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats" for the year which includes streams to vinyl and covers their entire body of work. Taylor Swift came in second in the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award, whereas Drake was third.

With BTS emerging as the winners, the boy group becomes the first Asian act to achieve this milestone. It is also the first act to be named IFPI's #1 best-selling artist of the year who records primarily in a non-English language. The band was extremely close to ranking atop 2018’s IFPI Global Artist Chart but ranked at the second position, behind Drake. In 2019, BTS was placed in the 7th position.

In a statement, IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said, "BTS are a global phenomenon. They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world. They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over.”

About BTS songs

BTS treated ARMY with Map of the Soul: 7, their fourth Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey, Dynamite, Savage Love Remix, and BE with the lead single Life Goes On. All these albums were on the Billboard charts and broke the record by creating a huge sale. BTS songs have won legions of fans around the world.

More about IFPI Global Recording Artist Award

In the 2020 list, BTS was followed by Taylor Swift and Drake, respectively. Taylor topped IFPI's chart in 2019 and 2014, Drake was placed 1st in 2018 and 2016. This is the fourth time in the last five years that Drake had found a place in the Top 3. Completing the list, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish took over the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Eminem was at 6th, Post Malone at 7th, Ariana Grande at 8th, the late Juice WRLD at 9th and Justin Bieber at 10th.

