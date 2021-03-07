When Nithya Menen Shared BTS Pics From Sets Of 'Breathe' For Her Fans

Indian actress Nithya Menen has appeared in a number of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films over the course of her career. The actress was last seen in the Telugu language film Ninnila Ninnila which released on Feb 26, 2021. Before her latest release, Nithya made her debut on the digital platform with the Amazon Original series Breathe: Into the Shadows in 2020, in which she played the role of Abha Sabharwal.

While filming for the show, Nithya Menen's photos would often feature behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Breathe: Into The Shadows. From photos with her co-stars from the show to the rest of the crew, Nithya Menen had shared quite a few photos from the sets. Here is a look at all of Nithya Menen's photos from the set.

BTS pictures from the sets of Breathe: Into The Shadows

Favourite scene

Back in August, Nithya Menen shared a post from the sets of Breathe 2, which the actress claimed was from her favourite scene in the show. The photo featured Nithya reading the script along with director Mayank Sharma and co-star Amit Sadh. Take a look at the post below.

Fun in the kitchen

Nithya shared another post from the sets from Breathe 2, which featured two photos. In one photo, the actress could be seen in the BTS shot with the rest of the crew eating in the kitchen while the second photo showed a still from the show featuring Nithya's character Abha, who is a chef. The actress captioned the post, "What we all did off camera in the kitchen. And.... what I did on camera #BreatheIntoTheShadows".

'Looking for perfection'

Nithya shared another post from the sets from Breathe 2, back in August, where she could be seen sitting behind the camera looking into the screen. The actress shared the post saying she was "looking for perfection" which presumably meant, in the shot. Take a look at the post below.

Laughter on the set

In August, Nithya also shared a post with her co-star from the show, Abhishek Bachchan, who was in the middle of his recovery from COVID-19 at the time. Nithya showered her co-star with love by sharing a few BTS pics, and captioned it, "More laughter on sets #BreatheIntoTheShadows". Take a look at the post below.

Jaipur

Nithya also shared a couple of photos from Jaipur, Rajasthan, from the sets of Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actress shared a photo where she could be seen looking suave next to a clapperboard. The actress also reposted another post on 'World Photography Day' from the set which was originally captioned, "This #WorldPhotographyDay smile for Abha, but watch your back!📸#BreatheIntoTheShadows" which after Nithya's reshare also read the response, "Ha ha!". Take a look at both posts below.

Showering love on co-stars

Amit Sadh shared a post in August with Nithya Menen with a BTS shot talking about the scene it was taken from, in August. He mentioned how well he got along with Nithya and how she was one of his "favourite people" because of "her simplicity and authenticity and her warmth". He also thanked her for being an "amazing person" he was "inspired" by.

Nithya Menen reposted the post shared by her co-star. She added the response, "One of the nicest things a co actor has said to me . So I had to repost ! :) Thank you Amit ! the energy while we were shooting this scene was a first for me too... so thank YOU for that! And for being you- all heart !! :) Let's do lots more work together !". Take a look at the post below.

