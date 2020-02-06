UFC’s Colby Covington Challenges 50 Cent To A Boxing Match With A Unique Stipulation

Colby Covington has finally opened up about his recent loss to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman after appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. However, after coming up short in his bid to capture the welterweight title, the controversial fighter now has his sights set on American rapper and Grammy winner 50 Cent.

During the interview, Covington was asked to confirm if he broke his jaw during his fight against Usman. Covington claimed that he did not break his jaw during the match. However, the person who did it was 50 Cent. Colby stated that if you want to talk about people who had to get their jaw wired shut, they should go talk to 50 Cent.

Colby Covington’s beef with 50 Cent stemmed from an Instagram post that was shared by the rapper after Covington suffered a main event loss at UFC 245. 50 Cent took a shot at Covington’s perceived broken jaw by asking fans to look at the bright side of it. He wrote that Covington wouldn't say the wrong things for the next 6 weeks. Here is the post:

UFC News: Colby Covington challenges 50 Cent to a boxing match

Chaos said that he wants to do a celebrity boxing match. Speaking of the match stipulation, Colby added that he will tie one hand behind his back and fight the rapper. He also added that he's willing to put up a million dollars and fight him in a celebrity boxing match. Colby Covington further claimed that he shall donate the entire prize money to the troops because he loves them a lot.

Image credits: Instagram | 50 Cent & Colby Covington