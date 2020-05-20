A Dive Into Rob Kardashian's Dating History Before And After Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has been a trending topic due to his ongoing custody battle for his kids with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. He had practically taken himself away from the limelight all these years before he started dating Blac Chyna. He started giving public appearances just after news broke that he and Blac Chyna were in a relationship. The two were initially extremely into eachother but had certainly shown inconsistency in their relationship. Currently, they are having a sour custody battle over their daughter, Dream. But Blac Chyna was not the one woman who was in a relationship with Rob Kardashian. Other popular faces of the industry have also been connected with Rob. Here are some other women who have been in a relationship with Rob Kardashian.

Rob Kardashian's dating history before and after Blac Chyna

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon is one of the faces who was connected with Rob Kardashian. Adrienne is popular for playing a prominent role in The Cheetah Girls, and she is now a host of The Real. Their sweet story has been shown on the family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The two dated from 2007 to 2009 till they decided to call it quits because Rob reportedly cheated on her. She has spoken to a number of news houses and expressed that former relationship with Rob has stuck with her through the rest of her career. She had also gotten into a fight with the Kardashian sisters in the year 2014.

Stassie Karanikolaou

After ending ties with his ex, Blac Chyna, Rob had certainly been away from the paparazzi. He had shocked everyone when he showed up for Kylie Jenner’s Halloween party. Then they all shifter to Drake’s Halloween party. After the event was done, what was interpreted as a PDA shot of Rob and Stassie together was leaked. Now there has been no official statement about the same, but eagle-eyed fans think the picture surely indicates something. In the picture, Rob’s hand was clearly on Stassie's stomach. Even though the two were facing opposite ways, this gesture surely seems to be an intimate one. There is a possibility that the two were snapped in an awkward position after the Halloween party.

Latest news about Rob and Balc's custody fight

Kylie Jenner is supposedly going to back Rob Kardashian financially in order to get full custody of her daughter, Dram. Reported, Rob and Chyna are already between a sour battle over the custody of their three-year-old daughter Dream. According to the court documents filed on January 7, Rob Kardashian had asked a judge for full custody of her daughter. Rob has also accused Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, of spending around £450 a day on alcohol, abusing drugs and failing to keep their daughter well-presented. But Chyna has openly denied all the claims made by Rob. After knowing the success of the young internet sensation and businessman Kylie Jenner, it is not shocking to see her help out her brother in need.

