Unusual Music Genres That You Should Know About, Details Inside

Music is an art form which has many different genres. The genres include pop, rock, hip-hop, rap, and many more. However, there exist a few music genres that people didn’t know about. Here is a compilation of all such music genres.

Top Four Unusual music genres

Burger- Highlife

Burger-Highlife sounds funny yet it is universally considered to be a German-style of music. The music is recognizable for its up-tempo guitar, use of synth and jazz horn-led sound. This unusual music genre was invented by the Ghanian immigrants of Germany. These immigrants perform a unique form of Afro-pop and call it Burger-Highlife.

Unblack Metal

Metal is a music genre which is often linked Satanism. The genre is considered to be dark and evil in nature. Unlike metal, Unblack Metal contains lyrics that promote Christian ideals and imagery. However, Unblack metal is similar to metal when it comes to guttural vocals, growling, insane tempos, heavily distorted guitars.

Chiptune

Chiptune which is also known as chip break or Chip music is one of the unusual genres of music. This electronic form of music is created by using sound-chips from early arcade machines or video game consoles. Songs from this unusual musical genre sound similar to early 80’s video games, although they can sometimes contain elements or lyrics of other genres.

Visual Kei

Visual Kei is one of the unusual music genres which is simple yet amazing. The genre is typically characterised by funky guitars, giant hair and androgynous outfits. It was invented by the Japanese people. The bands that fall under this genre play music that resembles glam, rock and heavy metal.

