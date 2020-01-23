BIGBANG Has Some Of The Grooviest Tracks In Music Videos; Watch The Best Ones Here

BIGBANG is a four-member iconic boyband in the K-pop industry. They have been the front runners in attaining international fame initially before the surge of current global stars of K-Pop like BTS, EXO, and BLACKPINK.

The group members have now almost finished their mandatory military service and headed to perform at Coachella 2020. Before the most awaited comeback, here are some best songs of K-pop group BIGBANG.

Let's Not Fall In Love

Like the name of the song, the lyrics essay the same meaning. The song has some great aesthetics. BIGBANG’s Lets Not Fall In Love was a Korean chartbuster and loved by international fans as well. The members have some vivid dressing and hairstyle in the music video.

Fantastic Baby

This rapid and dynamic video song of BIGBANG is as extreme as it can get. One cannot fail to notice the long hairstyle of G-Dragon, who is a lead rapper and vocalist in the group. The song’s drop beats will get you grooving for sure.

Bang Bang Bang

Bang Bang Bang is the most popular song of group BIGBANG. According to reports, it is most likely that this hit number will be sung by the group at Coachella 2020. A must-listen for anyone discovering BIGBANG right now. Bang Bang Bang won several awards for BIGBANG back when it released.

FXXK IT

FXXK IT is a fun song about expressing love in the most juvenile way. The members are all clad in eccentric pop avatars. The rap, as well as vocals of the group in the music video, cannot be missed out.

Last Dance

The ballad song is a must-listen if you want to discover the soothing voices of the group. The video features all four members as well as the former member, Seungri. The song is about love and separation.

