Above And Beyond's Best Tracks All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Above and Beyond have been in the music industry for a long time now. Over time they have become an international sensation. Their songs are a mix of progressive house dream-scapes with raw and emotional lyrics. This DJ group was formed by Jono Grant, Paavo Siljamäki and Tony McGuinness. They have been producing music since 2000 and have released six studio albums and several singles. Above and Beyond also have their own recording company which goes by the name 'Anjunabeats'. Here is a list of the best Above and Beyond songs:

Above & Beyond-Sun & Moon

This 2012 Above and Beyond track has one of the most contagious hooks of their songs. This song was made in collaboration with Richard Bedford. This song has a magnificent synth beat which makes it one of their best. It has over 19 million views on YouTube.

Above & Beyond-We're All We Need

This 2014 song was one of the best Above and Beyond songs of all time. This song was from the band's fourth album. This song features Zoë Johnston for the vocals and it started ruling the music charts as soon as it was released. This song was even nominated for the Grammy awards. This song has over 10 million views on YouTube.

Above & Beyond-Thing Called Love

This Above & Beyond song features Richard Bedford. This song was an easy pick for the list and it has over 6.9 million views on YouTube. The synth beats of this song make it a memorable number.

Above & Beyond-Love Is Not Enough

This Above & Beyond song is a package of catchy rhythm and heart-wrenching emotions. This song has a consistent bass line which makes it a perfect number for a chill house party. It has over a million views on YouTube and can be regarded as one of the best Above & Beyond songs.

