Eric Prydz's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Eric Sheridan Prydz is a progressive EDM master like none other. Eric Prydz’s tracks are usually stretched out, crisp and beautifully crafted masterpieces. His tracks are famous in the ravening community. With the tempo of the song going mildly slow to the high progressive drop, the listeners are taken through a lot of energy and emotions. He has performed in festivals ranging from EDC Miami to Tomorrowland. He is one of the best progressive music producers in the industry. Here are the best of Eric Prydz songs.

Best songs of Eric Prydz

Opus

This song is the perfect example of how Eric Prydz rolls his fans in the mystery of the music. This song has a tone that was never seen before. This Eric Prydz song has a metronomic build with what one can say the greatest drop ever. This song has over 23 million views on YouTube and is the best Eric Prydz song.

Read Also|Diplo's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Generate

This song is like the crown jewel of Eric Prydz's 2016 album. This song showcases the talent this Swedish DJ has. This Eric Prydz song is a beautiful mix of progressive electro melodies. This song has over 14 million views on YouTube and is one of the best Eric Prydz songs.

Read Also|Marshmello's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Pjanoo

This 2008 song is a timeless Ibiza classic. This Eric Prydz song has cemented its name as one of the best rave anthems. Pjanoo also topped at the UK Dance Chart. The unconventional beats of this song make it such a good song. It has more than 20 million views on YouTube.

Read Also|David Guetta's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Every Day

This Eric Prydz song is almost instantly recognized by the fans. This song chorus and the beats show the power Prydz as a music producer. “If every day goes like this, how do we survive?” this chorus is what makes this one of the best Eric Prydz songs. It has more than 6.8 million views on YouTube.

Read Also|Afrojack's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Allein

This five-minute song feels like a journey through the void of space. With almost impossible to sing lyrics, this song displays the best of Eric Prydz's works. The incredibly smooth mix has over 2.7 million views on YouTube and is one of the best Eric Prydz songs.

(Image courtesy: Eric Prydz Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.