Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios are a Greek-born Belgian-raised DJing duo who go by the name Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The duo has had great success over the years. They were on the list of top DJ in the world in 2015 and 2019.

DVLM have been also crowned as the Kings of Tomorrowland. They are known for their amazing DJ sets; whether it is at a music festival or at a dance club, the duo has fans all over the world. They have worked with many recording companies and today own their own recording company which goes by the name Smash the House.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike songs are unique. The duo has also been known for collaborating with various artists and making some of the best songs. Here is a list of the best songs of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Best songs of Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

Tremors

This 2015 song was one of the most popular Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike among fans. This song is made in collaboration with Martin Garrix. The rising tempo of this song makes this one of the best Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike songs. It has more than 557 million views on YouTube and is considered a classic hit in EDM.

Complicated

This 2017 song is the best of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike songs. The DJ duo made this song in collaboration with American singer and songwriter Kiiara. This song has a great pitch to it and makes the listeners feel the energy and the vibe of the song. This song has more than 78 million views on YouTube.

The Hum

The Hum is a 2015 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike song. It starts with a low rumble but then things slowly start to get crazy with the beats. This song features Dutch-Turkish musician Ummet Ozcan. It is one of the best Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike songs.

Body Talk

This Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike song features Julian Perretta and MOGUAI. This song also has a resemblance to another Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike song titled Mammoth. This song has over 40 million views on YouTube.

