Diplo's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Thomas Wesley Pentz, professionally known as Diplo, is the DJ behind futuristic heavy-hitters like Be Right There and Revolution. He also is the founding member of one of the best DJ group called Major Lazer.

Diplo has also won a Grammy for his album Jack Ü, which was co-created with Skrillex. Other than this, Diplo has worked with stars like Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Sia, and Rihanna. He also owns a record label called Mad Decent. Here is a list of the best Diplo songs to date.

Read Also | Sia Reveals She Has A Massive Crush On Diplo Before Dropping A Bombshell; Details Inside

Where are you

This song was a breakthrough as it reached the top of the charts in just a matter of time. This song was created by Skrillex, Diplo, and Justin Bieber. This song was released in 2015, a few months before Ultra Music Festival and also named one of Billboard's top tracks of the year.

This track charms the listeners as it has beats made with the use of a tabla and flute-like riff to create one of the best songs. This song won a Grammy for best dance recording. This Diplo song has over 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Read Also | Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Express Yourself

This 2012 Diplo song is a mix of energetic hip-hop and bounce music. This song features Nicky Da B. Just 2 years after this song released, the lead singer Nicky died, but his memories live long through this song. This Diplo song has more than 5.7 million views on YouTube.

Read Also | Afrojack's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Thundercloud

You must have listened to this song in a Samsung commercial. Diplo made this song along with Sia and Labrinth. This song has been viewed by over 405 million fans on YouTube and is one of the best Diplo songs.

Read Also | David Guetta's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Afterhours

This is one of the most fan-favourite Diplo songs. This song features British artist TroyBoi and the singing sister duo Nina Sky. This song turned the late-night party vibes into a scaring scene. The music of the song is one that brings in dangerous vibes making it this song a fun one to listen to. This song has over 56 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy: Diplo Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.