Adah Sharma's "Drunk And High" Review - Promises To Be More Than What It Really Is

The latest addition to the list of Adah Sharma's music videos, titled Drunk And High, has made it to the internet. The visual presentation which has the Drunk And High song playing in the background sees Adah Sharma entering a house party in an unconventional attire, which seems to be inspired by various Japanese Anime series. The video below essentially tells the story of a man trying to woo a girl at a party, who then turns the tide of the events in her favour. The video can be found below as well as on VYRLOriginal's YouTube channel.

Drunk And High song music video:

'Drunk and High' song review:

As one can see, the above presentation, like many Punjabi music videos released in the past, is about a boy and a girl going for a party together and drinking for hours at length. On the other hand, the lyrics of Drunk And High song are essentially about how the male lead intends on getting Adah Sharma's character inebriated and what are the drinks costing him. Adah Sharma's party girl character, on the other hand, can be seen secretly keeping her alcohol intake in check by not having too much to drink and throwing away the excess whenever she gets a chance. The ending chapters are a result of the events that one can see transpiring throughout the course of the music video.

One can say that the beats and the melody of the song do make Drunk And High a suitable house or a club party song. The video in itself, due to the surprisingly muted colour scheme which is dominated by splashes of white and navy blue, is easy on the eyes. Although, one could say that Adah Sharma could have been given a slightly more complex character to portray in the music video and there was ample room for growth in terms of depth and relevance in the premise of the song.

As far as Adah Sharma is concerned, the actor was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3. Prior to that, she was seen in the second film of the Commando franchise. Additional details regarding her future projects will be made available as and when the relevant parties dwell on it.

