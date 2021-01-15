Adah Sharma Teaches How To Make An Edible Garland On The Occasion Of Pongal; Watch Video

Actor Adah Sharma, recently, took to Instagram to share her Pongal celebration video with fans. In the clip, the Commando 3 actor can be seen making an edible garland made out of puffed rice. The actor suggested that this garland can be used as an accessory to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

Adah Sharma’s edible garland

The clip begins with an elated Adah donning a traditional ensemble as she introduces fans with the concept of edible garlands. The actor appears to be in a jovial mood throughout the video. At first, Adah shared all the ingredients required to make an edible garland. The list consists of only three items – needle, thread and puffed rice (also known as Kurmura). These ingredients can be procured easily by anyone.

ALSO READ| Adah Sharma Gets Goofy While Eating Ice Creams And Fans Are Having A Ball; See Video

Soon after revealing the the items required, Adah then goes on to make the garland. She picks up puffed rice one after the other and begins to stitch them together in the shape of a garland. The video has Chinna Chinna Asai track from Roja plays in the background and the actor twists the lyrics of the song to come up with a unique caption. She asked her fans, “What is your Aasai?” (What is your wish?) before adding “Tag someone who would like to eat this (the Kurmura not Adah)”. Check out the post here:

ALSO READ| Adah Sharma Celebrates Christmas With Chickens; Urges Fans To Become Vegetarians

This creative creation by the actor received a lot of love from her fans. While some called it "awesome", for others, it was just "cuteness overloaded". Many followers flooded her comment section with adorable comments and emoticons. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Adah Sharma Savagely Shuts Down A Troll Who Suggested Her To Opt For Plastic Surgery

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah Sharma was last seen in Pati Patni aur Panga. The web series released back in December 2020 and received backlash from viewers. The plot of the series revolved around a man who marries a transgender. The plotline did not go well with audiences and the LGBTQ community resulting in the makers of the show receiving a legal notice for transphobic content. Along with this, Adah also featured in a short film titled Soulsathi.

ALSO READ| Adah Sharma And Aditi Rao Hydari React To Dog Blessing People Outside Temple | Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.