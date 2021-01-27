Adah Sharma Impresses The Netizens With Her Stunning Moves; Watch Video

Adah Sharma holds a good amount of following on Instagram and treats her fans with her posts on a regular basis. Recently, she impressed the internet with some of her stunning moves. The actress shared a video on her social media where she can be seen practising the Nunchaku.

Adah Sharma's Instagram post -

Adah looked stunning in a plain white attire and paired her look with traditional footwear and earrings. She pinned a flag to the dress and opted for the no-makeup look. In the video, she can be seen practising the Nunchaku. The song that is playing in the background is Maa Tujhe Salaam by A.R. Rahman. She captioned her post by putting up the Indian national flag emoji followed by a heart emoji. Her moves left everyone awestruck. Fans and followers commented on her post in large numbers.

Adah Sharma's videos

A few days ago, she shared another post in which she can be seen practising the Nunchaku in various locations. She wore a one-piece bodysuit and left her hair loose. She captioned her post by indirectly saying that she didn't need a bodyguard.

Earlier, she shared another post that left fans surprised. She shared a video in which she can be seen doing cartwheels at the beach. What caught the attention was that she was draped in a saree while doing so. She wore a pink printed saree in a traditional Marathi style and paired her look with no-makeup. In the video, she does four rounds of back to back cartwheels and later runs towards the sea happily. Adah performed the stunt with such ease that fans couldn’t stop gushing over her post.

Adah Sharma's movies -

Adah Sharma predominantly appears in Hindi and Telugu-language films. She made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 horror film 1920. She was seen in many films such as Commando 2, Commando 3 and Hasee Toh Phasee. After Hasee Toh Phasee, she started to appear in Telugu movies and made her Telugu debut with the film Heart Attack in 2014. She was seen in a short film named Soulsathi. She has also been a part of the MX Player web series named Pati Patni Aur Panga.

