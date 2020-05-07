Adele's Before And After Weight Loss Pics Will Leave You Speechless, See Here

British singer Adele recently celebrated her 32nd birthday. More than Adele, her fans were in for a surprise when she revealed her dramatic weight in her birthday post. While some fans have loved Adele’s new look, others seem to be concerned about Adele’s health. The British singer has come a long way when it comes to her weight loss. Let us take a trip down memory lane and look at some of Adele’s before and after weight loss transformation pictures.

Adele’s before and after weight loss pictures

British singer Adele has been a star right from her debut album 19. She started her career at the tender age of 16 and since then has been one U.K. most successful artists. Her debut album 19 has been certified platinum eight times in the U.K. and three times platinum in the U.S. But apart from her powerful vocals and songwriting, Adele’s weight has been a hot topic of discussion.

The British singer has been subject to body-shaming since the start of her career. On several occasions, she has even addressed such comments. During an interview on a radio show, Adele said that she does have body image problems but she does not let it rule her life. She also inspired many people by saying that, “there is only one of you, so why would you want to look like everyone else?”

Recently, Adele’s fans were happy to see that she posted a birthday message for her fans as she celebrated her 32nd birthday. But her fans all around the world had a collective gasp when Adele revealed her brand new avatar. The Hello singer has reportedly lost more than 40 pounds. Even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen were stunned with this weight loss transformation. Her reaction stole the show as she commented, “I mean, are you kidding me?”

Adele’s dramatic weight loss transformation has led many people to search the internet for her diet secret. According to a media portal’s report, Adele has been following the Sirtfood Diet. This diet is all about boosting one’s metabolism. This further helps in the weight loss process. The media portal’s report also suggests that Adele has been following the Sirtfood diet for the last four years. This explains Adele’s gradual weight loss over the last few years.

