Adele Thanks Her Fans For Birthday Love & Shares Special Message For First Responders

British singer-songwriter Adele is known for being notoriously private about her personal life. The Someone Like You singer rarely takes to social media to post about herself. However, Adele pleasantly surprised her fans as she took to her social media and posted a picture of herself thanking her fans for all the birthday love.

Adele turned 32, yesterday, on May 5, 2020 and she shared a picture of herself with a message to the frontline workers. Adele’s jaw-dropping transformation has impressed the netizens as well as some of the celebrities. Check out the pictures posted on Adele’s Instagram account.

Adele’s birthday picture

ALSO READ: Did Adele Really Shave Her Hair Off And Go All-blonde For Her Upcoming Album?

Adele took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself standing in the middle of a large floral ring decoration. She beamed with joy as she posed for the lens. Adele wore a dark coloured mini dress and a pair of similar coloured heels. She left her hair open and flaunts her slim figure in the mini dress.

While posting the picture on her Instagram account, Adele not only thanked her fans but also shared a special message for the first respondents and essential workers.

She took to her social media and wrote, ‘Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x.’ [sic]

Adele’s photos

ALSO READ: Adele's Festive Pictures Woo The Netizens After Her Impressive Transformation

Adele’s friend and wife of Breaking Bad actor, Aaron, Lauren Paul shared pictures of Adele on her Instagram story and mentioned that how she met Adele a few months before she gave birth to her son. She also called Adele a ‘good friend’ in another post. She even tagged Nichole Richie in the picture of Adele and her friends twinning in all-black attire.

Lauren Paul wrote, ‘Happy birthday angel babe @adele. You came into my life a few months before I had Story and you quickly became one of the most important figures in my journey as a new mother. You have taught me so much. You glow because your heart is full. I'm so proud of the human you are. Wish we were reliving this Vegas sleepover.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Adele Delivers A Power-packed Performance At Her Best Friend's Wedding; Watch Video

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Lil Nas X have commented on Adele’s picture and complimented her weight loss transformation. The official account of Oprah Magazine commented on her post asking for her to drop the album as her birthday gift for the year. YouTuber James Charles also wrote that Adele looked great in the picture, while Tom Hank's wife Rita Wilson wished her on her birthday and stated that she looked great in the picture.

ALSO READ: Adele Poses With Santa Clause And Grinch Ahead Of The Holidays

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.