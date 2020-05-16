Sarah Paulson Replies On Being Compared To Adele After The Singer's Weight Transformation

Singer and songwriter, Adele stunned many with her weight transformation. She reportedly lost over 100 pounds following a strict diet plan. After she shared her transformation picture, fans started comparing her with actress, Sarah Paulson. Now, the Glass star responded to this comparison.

Also Read | Adele 'embarrassed' About The New-found Attention Over Her Whopping 7 Stone Weight Loss?

Sarah Paulson responses to comparison with Adele

After being compared with Adele for around two weeks, Sarah Paulson replied to the comments. In an online interview, Paulson said that she was on Twitter and she just happened to be scrolling through and saw that 'Sarah Paulson' was trending. She was like 'Wait, what? Did I die? What happened?' And she was scrolling through it and then she was like 'Oh, it's the Adele thing again.”

Paulson added that she wishes that what fans should have compared was her talent to Adele’s talent, saying that hers’ was as great as the singers’. Sara stated that quite honestly, fans can't compare them because according to her, no one is as talented and great Adele. She said that Adele is a beauty, so sure great, she would take the comparisons sportingly.

sarah paulson's reaction to twitter saying she looks exactly like adele pic.twitter.com/g18XyFuxqS — rizzy ⚢ (@sarahpaulsbean) May 14, 2020

Also Read | What Inspired Adele To Lose Weight After Divorce With Simon Koneckia? Read Here

It all started when Adele shared a picture of herself on her 32nd birthday. She was seen wearing a black dress and revealed her weight loss transformation. The artists captioned the post, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x”[sic]. See her picture below.

Also Read | Adele's Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Netizens Divided, Trainer Comes To Her Defence

Soon after Adele posted her new look, fans started to share their opinions. That is when many compared her with Sarah Paulson. Check out some of the tweets.

Sarah paulson (in AHS) looks like adele more than adele herself pic.twitter.com/P5pfDXpLMk — Raudhahridz (@raudhahridz) May 8, 2020

Adele is Sarah Paulson's new twin sister pic.twitter.com/Dijig6U0Bo — Lou R (@limpidaetfusca) May 6, 2020

i cannot be the only one who thinks Adele looks EXACTLY like Sarah Paulson in this! like i legit thought it was her when i first saw her transformation pic! pic.twitter.com/VQLITSctxR — Stefán (@Stefan_Fortig) May 8, 2020

Wow it took me a minute realizing this was Adele and not Sarah Paulson... anyway both gorgeous women pic.twitter.com/swvHqKbrcn — ⚔️ lazuli (@justlazuli) May 6, 2020

Also Read | Adele's Before And After Weight Loss Pics Will Leave You Speechless, See Here

In an earlier live interview, Sarah Paulson said that people compared her with Adele because she thinks she is older than Adele. However, she somehow understands what the fans are saying. Paulson then stated that Adele does not look like her, but if, in fact, she looks like the singer!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.