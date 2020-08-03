Adele Is Almost Unrecognisable In New Instagram Picture As She Hails 'Queen Beyonce'

Adele recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself where she looks unrecognizable according to most of her fans. In the picture posted, she hailed Beyonce she was posing next to a frame from her film, Black Is King. Her transformation pictures have lately been leaving the audience inspired and motivated as they express it through the comments section of her various posts.

Adele’s unrecognisable picture

Pop artist Adele recently shared an adorable picture of herself and fans are loving what they see. In the picture posted, she is dressed casually at home. She is wearing a pair of black leggings with a well-fitting black T-shirt which is paired with golden hoops that enhance her attire. The shirt has printed yellow graphics that give it a funky yet modern look.

The artist can be seen letting her hair loose with proper curls that complement her no-makeup look. She can be seen pointing at a photo frame of Beyonce while she kneels and points towards it. The frame in her house is a still from the film Black Is King.

In the caption for the post, Adele can be seen speaking about how inspiring Beyonce has been, through the years. She is speaking about Beyonce’s art while also addressing her as a ‘queen’. She has also mentioned that Beyonce’s art always makes people feel loved and blessed. Have a look at the picture posted on Adele’s Instagram here:

The comments section is full of affection for both, Beyonce and Adele and the work that they have created individually, over the years. Her followers are complimenting her look while also throwing some light on how they have been expecting a collaboration between the two leading artists. A few people can specifically be seen complimenting her hair and the way it has been styled.

Read Kelly Clarkson Talks About Weight Loss And How Beautiful Adele Looks; Read Details Here

Also read Adele Flaunts Her Weight Loss Look In New Photos, Fans Pour In Love

Previously, Adele had posted quirky pictures about how she looks after having a few ciders. She posted two pictures of herself while dancing and enjoying one of her own performances. She was also fanning herself with a piece of small equipment while looking fascinated at the effect that it has. Have a look at the pictures posted on Instagram here:

Read BTS Surpasses Adele’s ‘Hello’ To Have Most No 1s On Worldwide ITunes With ‘Black Swan’

Also read Madeleine McCann Case: Probe Involving Police Of 3 Countries Help Identify Prime Suspect

Image Courtesy: A Still From YouTube (Walt Disney Studios) and Adele Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.