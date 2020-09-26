Weekly Celeb Roundup: Take A Look At Who Is Aditya Narayan Dating & More Updates

Actor, singer and host Aditya Narayan has had a very interesting week. From being under 'House arrest' to talking about his dating life on Instagram, the actor has been very open with his fans recently. So, take a closer look at Aditya Narayan's week as revealed on his social media and some more interesting Q&A about the actor.

Aditya Narayan's news

Tere Bagair BTS

On September 22, the artist released a video showcasing the BTS of his new song Tere Bagair. The song released on September 10, 2020, and showcased Aditya Narayan's acting and dancing skills. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and the original video has garnered more than 130k likes.

In the post uploaded on Aditya Narayan's Instagram, fans could see the hard work that went into the making of the video. The 8-minute long video showcases Aditya's dancing practices and his journey into making the video. Many fans liked the video and mentioned that the artist had truly worked quite hard.

House Arrest

In another post uploaded by the actor this week, fans could spot a selfie of the artist. He mentioned in his caption that he was under house arrest. His caption read - 'Under house arrest. Neighbour tested covid +ve. Stay safe everyone this is far from over' (sic). Many fans asked the actor to stay safe in the comments.

Aditya Narayan's Instagram Q&A

Aditya Narayan recently went on Instagram Q&A to answer many questions that fans had from him. Fans also took the opportunity to ask some interesting questions. Read ahead to know more about his Q&A answers.

Aditya Narayan to participate in Bigg Boss

One fan asked the actor why he did not participate in the reality TV show Bigg Boss. Aditya responded by mentioning that he would rather love to host it one day. Take a look:

Who is Aditya Narayan's crush?

Another fan asked who Aditya Narayan's crush was on the social media platform. Aditya Narayan named three women - sportswoman Klara PeriÄ‡, actor Rachel Brosnahan and Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan. Take a look:

Is Aditya Narayan's girlfriend Neha Kakkar?

Another fan took to the social media platform to ask if he and singer Neha Kakkar were dating. Many fans also asked if Aditya Narayan was married to Neha Kakkar. The answer was 'NO'. Take a look:

Who is Aditya Narayan's Girlfriend?

Aditya Narayan's girlfriend is actor Shweta Agarwal. The artist revealed this in the live session as well. Shweta Agarwal is a TV actor. She is known for her work in Raghavendra, Miras and Shaapit: The Cursed.

