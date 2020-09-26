Aditya Narayan's Q&A To Kapil's BTS; Check Top Instagram Posts Of TV Celebs This Week

From Aditya Narayan’s Q&A session to Kapil Sharma’s BTS video, there are a few posts this week from TV celebrities which created a lot of buzz on Instagram. These posts received immense love from the fans of the celebs. So, let’s check out the top five posts by TV celebs that made the news this week.

Aditya Narayan: Q&A Session and BTS Video Post

Aditya Narayan recently held a Q&A session for the first time ever on his Instagram handle where his fans asked him several interesting questions about his personal and professional life and he answered them all during the session. The fans loved interacting with him as they kept on asking several questions to him and he managed to respond to all of them. The fans asked random questions about his dating rumours, his favourite colour, his fitness regime, etc.

There was another post of Aditya Narayan that made the headlines where he shared a BTS video of his latest music video wherein he can be seen hunting for an appropriate location for the music video. Later in the video, one can get glimpses of his behind the camera looks.

Erica Fernandes' Instagram: Bids adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Erika Fernandes recently bid adieu to her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She shared some beautiful pictures of her and thanked her fans for showering so much love on Prerna Sharma. She posted a bunch of charming pictures of her as Prerna Sharma under which her fans showered all the love for her.

Kapil Sharma’s Instagram posts

This week, Kapil Sharma was quite active on his Instagram handle. Since the cast of Mahabharat were supposed to arrive as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, so in order to promote it, he shared a short clip of him interviewing the cast of Mahabharat on his show.

Later this week, he also shared glimpses of his celebration with the team of Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon on the occasion of completing 5 years of the movie.

Also Read Kapil Sharma Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'; Pours In Love For The Team

Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram: Candids in between shoots

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and posted a few candid pictures of her while she was on her shoot and captioned it as “Candid in between shoots”. Her fans loved her candid looks and showered tons of love to her in the comment section.

Also Read 'Naagin 5' Star Surbhi Chandna Tries ‘Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant’ Filter; Watch Video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's photo as Gopi in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made the news when she shared the first look of her character, Gopi in her upcoming show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She amazed her fans with this great news as they were eagerly waiting for the new season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya to begin shoot.

Also Read Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Still From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', Says 'She Is Coming'

Also Read Erica Fernandes Has Special Message For Fans As She Bids Goodbye To Prerna Sharma

Image Source- Aditya Narayan & Kapil Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.