Aditya Narayan Reveals That He Has "a Couple Of Songs" That Will Release This Year

Fans of Aditya Narayan have been eagerly waiting for him to release a new track or an album. Thus, when the singer began his first Question and Answer session on Instagram, fans asked him about this. The singer was generous enough to respond to the requests and also revealed the status of some of his upcoming projects. Besides that, the singer also had quite an amazing interaction with his fans overall.

Fans ask Aditya Narayan when they will hear his music again

Once the Question and Answer session began, Aditya Narayan mentioned that this was this first-ever session and thus he was quite excited about it. Once the dialogue box was posted, a number of fans asked Aditya Narayan about his next music album or song. One such fan asked him about the official music video of the song “Kyun”. The actor responded to the question and, much to the delight of his fans, revealed that he will be releasing the video sometime in December.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the music video and new tunes from the singer. Therefore, this news came as an absolute delight to fans. However, the questions related to his music did not stop there as fans were eager to see and hear more of him. Therefore, as the QnA session of Aditya Narayan continued, another fan asked him about his next song. While in the past Aditya Narayan has sung a couple of hits with Neha Kakkar and several others, fans have still been hoping for his next music.

Thus in reference to that, a fan asked him about his next music project. Aditya Narayan replied to this question as well with a long answer. The singer mentioned that he currently has a couple of songs that will be releasing this year. However, that was not all, as he continued to mention that the songs that will be releasing will be from his own label. Whereas some songs that will come out this year will be Bollywood tracks as well. Thus fans were extremely happy with this revelation and now look forward to hearing him once again.

