Aditya Narayan Calls Independent Music 'unconditional', Says 'there Are No Barriers'

In an exclusive video chat with an entertainment portal, singer Aditya Narayan spoke about how independent music has its own essence in India. Aditya Narayan said that it is the perfect time to encourage film music and the artists that come along with various music labels. Talking about independent music, Aditya revealed that the good part of about independent music is that there are no barriers and that whichever type of music someone likes, they can deliver it to the audience.

Aditya continued that people can also make the type of songs and videos they like. When it comes to films, Narayan added that people are told that they need hit songs, the song should have ringtone and that there should be some number of views. The singer revealed that there are a lot of conditions. However, independent music is the most unconditional way to make music, said Aditya Narayan.

Speaking about his song Main Dooba Rahoon, the actor revealed that he made the song five years ago, but he lacked the money to shoot such a beautiful video at that time. However, over years, after working on several TV shows, he could make the video, revealed Aditya.

The singer also spoke about how the music space is progressing towards being more of a balanced kind of situation. Talking about the time which was 10 to 12 years ago, Narayan revealed that music played every important role in every field. He said it does even now, but every film back then had 8 to 10 songs. Highlighting more about the 'changed film' industry now, the singer further added that people are not just making fantasy films, but people are making more relatable content, domestic films, which relate more to the Indian audience.

Aditya Narayan additionally revealed that the music quantity is less now compared to back then as now big movies have 1 to 2 or 3 to 4 songs. Aditya asserted that the listeners' population, on the other hand, is now increasing. After the digital revolution, with Jio and other resources coming in, data has become accessible to everyone, and hence people are now watching videos, added Aditya Narayan in the same interview. The Lillah actor-singer calls it a perfect time to encourage film music and independent music too.

