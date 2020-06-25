Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma & Aditya Narayan's 32 Km Cycling Session Is All Things Fun

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and shared many glimpses of his happy cycling session with Nia Sharma and Aditya Narayan on Wednesday evening. As seen in the photos, the three stars were enjoying some quality time as they clicked pictures for each other and also indulged in a gossip session. Arjun Bijlani through his post revealed that they cycled for 32 kilometres. He wrote, "2 km and lots of peace and happiness.. #littlethings #cycling" (sic). Arjun also shared a selfie with his friends and one cannot miss Aditya Narayan's quirky pose in it.

Moreover, as Nia Sharma also shared glimpses of the same, she took to her Instagram story and showed how Aditya Narayan turned photographer for Arjun Bijlani. Nia shared a video of the same, and called their photo-session, "Bromance". The picture which stole the show was when the trio sat down while facing the sun, and Nia shared it with a caption that read, "Dil Chahta Hai."

In one of the pics shared by Nia Sharma, she and Aditya can be seen talking to each other as their bicycles are parked next to them. Moreover, Arjun and Nia's candid shots speak volumes of their friendship. Actor Adaa Khan dropped a comment on Arjun Bijlani's post and expressed that he came till Bandra and did not even meet her. The three stars' pictures received much love from their fans. Check out all the amazing pictures here.

Nia, Arjun & Aditya's 'Dil Chahta Hai' moments:

Also Read | Aditya Narayan sports moustache in his new avatar, netizens call him 'Uncle Narayan

Also Read | Arjun Bijlani urges fans to read Sushant's sister Shweta's note; says 'Be compassionate'

This is not the first time when Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani shared pictures of their cycling sessions on Instagram. Even before, the Mile Jab Hum Tum actor had shared a photo of himself at the beach. Arjun sported a pair of white sports shoes, along with sunglasses with his cycle next to him. He also completed his look with a cap.

Meanwhile, Arjun's Ishq Mein Marjawaan co-star Nia, on June 23, shared her pics along with her bicycle too. Through the caption, Nia Sharma recalled how she went to tuitions on a bicycle during her school time and now how she is pedalling off to burn calories. Nia looked stunning in her white and blue athleisure.

Also Read | Hina Khan & Karishma Tanna gush over Arjun Bijlani's picture with son Ayaan

Also Read | Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her Bicycle Ride; Says 'time, City And Friends Changed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.