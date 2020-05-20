Aditya Narayan Sports Moustache In His New Avatar, Netizens Call Him 'Uncle Narayan'

During the current lockdown, a lot of celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated and entertained. Aditya Narayan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He regularly posts updates about his life on social media for his fans. Recently, Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself. In the picture, the anchor can be seen sporting a different look.

Aditya Narayan shared a selfie on his Instagram account for his fans. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a moustache. Aditya Narayan’s fans were in for a big surprise as he sported a moustache with a poker face look. His new look bears a strong resemblance to Kartik Aaryan’s character Chintu Tyagi from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In the movie, Kartik Aaryan also sported a handlebar moustache and a similar moustache is seen on Aditya Narayan’s face. In the picture shared by Aditya Narayan, he is seen wearing a printed casual t-shirt.

Aditya Narayan's Instagram post

Aditya Narayan does a Chintu Tyagi Avatar

Image Credits: Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Narayan Instagram

In the caption, he asked his fans to caption this picture. A lot of fans showed their love and support in the comments section of the post. Many fans came with hilarious caption ideas for the post. As he is seen rocking the Chintu Tyagi look one fan called him as Uncle Narayan. One fan also commented as ‘Tu roop ki Rani me muccho ka raja’. One fan also called him as Udit Narayan 2.0

See the comments on Aditya Narayan’s Instagram

Aditya Narayan’s songs

Aditya Narayan recently released his song Main Dooba Rahoon. The song is sung by himself and is being received well by the audience. The song is produced by Tushar Joshi & Meghdeep Bose. The video of the music was helmed by Gaurav C. Bhat and it is written by Manoj Yadav.

The romantic track has been shot on the beaches in the Maldives. He had recently shared a glimpse to his new song on Instagram. In the caption of the post, he had mentioned that the song is 100% original. He also took a dig at the remakes of the old Bollywood songs. In the video, he is seen along with model and actor Jenniffer Piccinato.

