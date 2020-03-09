Aditya Narayan To Take A Break From Indian TV Post His Successful Run As Indian Idol Host?

Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. He has hosted several reality shows and is a fan favourite host. His witty lines and charismatic approach are something that keep the audiences hooked onto him. However, the singer has formally announced his departure from Indian television for a while.

Aditya Narayan to take a break from Indian TV?

In an Instagram post shared by the actor, Aditya Narayan posted a picture with all the moments from his reality TV shows. From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to Indian Idol 2019, all the moments were posted on his Instagram in one complete collage. The singer wrote a heartfelt caption announcing his departure from the TV space. Aditya mentioned that over the years, he has been part of 9 shows of which he was the only person to have hosted 3 reality TV shows back to back. Among the shows, 3 were the number one show running all across India during their run according to TRPs.

Aditya then added that he has been part of over 350 episodes in general. He then went on to reveal that he will be taking a sabbatical from Indian television for 6 months. He, however, assured his fans that he is not quitting and has already signed for some shows. He mentioned that in these 6 months he wants to focus on his music and his band. Aditya also revealed that he will soon release his first solo album and also a debut album with his band, The A team, along with some music videos.

According to Aditya’s Instagram post in 2020-2021, he will be part of several music videos and will also be in feature film songs. He will most likely be seen in 3 TV shows and live concerts. He also announced that he will be having a YouTube show. He thanked his fans for all the love and support they have provided him with through the years.

