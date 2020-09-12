Did You Know Aditya Paudwal Was Featured In Limca Book Of Records When He Was 9?

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son, music composer Aditya Paudwal passed away in a Mumbai hospital on September 12 at the age of 35. Aditya had reportedly been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. Aditya Paudwal, who recently worked on Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray, began his journey at the age of 9 after he had composed a cyber version album.

In an interaction with SudeepAudio.com, Aditya Paudwal had opened up about how he began his journey when he was 9-year-old. In the interview, Aditya Paudwal revealed that he was featured on the Limca Book of Records and added that he started his composition career from then. However, he took a backseat as his education was going on, said Aditya.

Adding to this, the composer stated that he then went into the learning curve and shared that he always wanted to get into production. Aditya remarked that the first keyboard he brought was Korg M1, and added that he used to program on that.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan took to his Facebook account and mourned the demise of Anuradha Paudwal's son. Shankar wrote, "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you."

Shankar Mahadevan told The Indian Express that Aditya Paudwal was such a vivacious person. The singer further added that he was unwell for many years and on and off had some physical ailments. More so, Shankar Mahadevan stated that Aditya Paudwal was in the hospital, in the ICU, for the last four days before he breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Padma Shri recipient and National Film Award winner- Anuradha Paudwal has voiced a slew of songs in several languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Odia, Nepali and Kannada. Aditya Paudwal was her elder son. Aditya had reportedly composed a few devotional songs with his mother.

