Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Passes Away At 35 Due To Kidney Failure

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal reportedly died due to kidney failure on Saturday, September 12, morning. The 35-year-old was a famous music arranger in the film industry. Aditya Paudwal was allegedly undergoing treatment for his kidney ailment.

Bollywood composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan took to his social media to express his grief over Aditya Paudval's demise. "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being," (sic) wrote Shankar Mahadevan. Shankar also offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician... Posted by Shankar Mahadevan on Friday, 11 September 2020

Anuradha Paudwal is a famous singer who started her musical career with Bollywood. She has rendered her voice for songs in movies like Tejaa (1990), Coolie (1983), Saugandh (1991), among others. For the past few years, Anuradha Paudwal has been concentrating on devotional music. She has taken a hiatus from Bollywood playback singing.

Meanwhile, Aditya Paudwal, elder child of Arun and Anuradha Paudwal, made his splash as a music composer at the age of nine. He reportedly composed nine songs for the Telugu movie Satya Sai Baba. Just like his mother Anuradha Paudwal, Aditya too pursued music. He is a famous music arranger in Bollywood. He reportedly last worked in Nawazuddin Siddique starrer Thackeray (2019).

Interestingly, Aditya Paudwal has also composed a few devotional songs in collaboration with mother Anuradha Paudwal. A few weeks ago, the mother-son duo released a devotional song online. "Hello here I present to u on the occasion of GAURI GANAPATI, Shivaysutayaganesh composed and arranged by Aditya Paudwal," (sic) wrote Anuradha Paudwal sharing the song.

Hello here I present to u on the occasion of GAURI GANAPATI, Shivaysutayaganesh composed and arranaged by Aditya... Posted by Anuradha Paudwal on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

