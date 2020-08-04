Joydeep Mukherjee’s 'Detective' To Be First Bengali Film To Release On OTT, Poster Inside

The Joydeep Mukherjee directorial Detective now joins the list of some of the regional movies to get an OTT release. The Bengali movie also marks the first-ever direct to digital release in East India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to share the new poster of the movie and state the new announcement. The film is being bankrolled by SVF Productions who have now decided to ditch the theatrical release and stream the film directly at the OTT streaming platform, Hoichoi. For the unversed, Hoichoi streams variety of Bengali movies and series.

Bengali film Detective to get an OTT release

The film will start streaming on August 14, 2020, at the OTT platform. The movie is based on a story penned down by the legendary laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Talking about the poster of the movie, it stars Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead role as a detective on a mission. The poster has the actor sporting a formal blue shirt and giving out an intense expression. The movie also stars Ishaa M Saha, Shaheb Bhattacharjee, Trina Saha, and Ambrish Bhattacharya. Take a look at the poster of the film, Detective.

Actor Trina Saha on shooting the film amidst pandemic

According to media reports, the cast and crew of the film had completed shooting for the movie amidst the pandemic. The Bengali movie buffs are especially on the lookout for the film for its plotline which narrates a who-dun-it crime story by Rabindranath Tagore. The movie also boasts of a talented star cast. Anirban Bhattacharya who is all set to essay the titular role of the movie has been on the receiving end of several laurels for showcasing his versatility time and again in some of his latest works.

The actor was last seen in movies like in Uma, Dhananjay, Vinci Da, and Gumnaami. Trina Saha who will be essaying the role of Snehalata in the crime flick was last seen in the popular Bengali TV soap, Khokababu. The trailer of the film Detective will reportedly be released today that is on August 4, 2020, at 4 pm.

