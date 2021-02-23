Adnan Sami bags Dadasaheb Phalke Film Fest award, gets overwhelmed by 'beautiful honour'

Among the news that has been much talked about in the past few days has been about the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. The stars have been sharing their gratitude on social media and their pride on the honour. Among the recipients was Adnan Sami who was honoured for “Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry”.

Adnan Sami on honour at Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards

Sharing a photo of the award, which he termed a 'prestigious', the singer-music composer wrote that he was 'delighted' with the award. He conveyed his gratitude to the film festival and termed it as a ‘beautiful honour.’

I’m delighted to receive the prestigious ‘DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD’ of 2021 for “Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry”.

My gratitude to @Dpiff_official for this beautiful honour.🙏💖😊 pic.twitter.com/eqCBVeSrls — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 23, 2021

The award was the second that made headlines for Adnan after being feliciitated with the Padma Shri last year.

In the last year, Adnan Sami had one major release, Tu Yaad Aaya, which had been termed as his ‘comeback’. And it lived up to the expectations, generations over 31 million views on YouTube, and winning praise from fans.

Adnan is known for delivering chartbusters, many in his own album like Lift Karadey, Tera Chehra, popular film albums like Lucky and hits like Bhar Do Jholi Meri.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipients

Among the others who were honoured by the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival included Kay Kay Menon, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Bobby Deol, Sushmita Sen, among others. Even late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded posthumously for his contribution to cinema.

