Surbhi Chandna Is 'Daughter Of Proud Parents' As She Wins 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award'

After winning big at the 20th ITA Awards on February 14, 2021, Surbhi Chandna was recently honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. On Saturday, the Naagin 5 star was announced "Best Actress in Television Series" at the DPIFF Awards. After winning the prestigious award, an elated Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle and expressed being a "daughter to proud parents" as she posed with her award.

Surbhi titled Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2021 Winner

On February 21, 2021, Surbhi Chandna was awarded the "Best Actress in Television Series" at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. Sharing the news on Instagram, the official page of DPIFF Awards wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. Congratulations to @officialsurbhic for winning the 'Best Actress in Television Series' award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Team DPIFF wishes you the best for your future endeavours!! (sic)". Soon after the news broke the internet, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures with her esteemed award and penned a heartfelt note to describe her emotions about the big win.

In the pictures, the 31-year-old looked like a million bucks as she posed for the camera holding the DPIFF Award along with flashing her beaming. In addition to posting the pictures on Instagram, she expressed writing, "Honoured with DADA SAHEB PHALKE International Film Festival Awards 2021 for Best Actress In Television". The Sanjivani actor added, "Daughter of PROUD PARENTS"

Check out Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post below:

For the event held in Mumbai on Saturday, Surbhi Chandna graced the red carpet of the DPIFF Awards in an off-white floral and abstract print saree with ruffle details. She paired her saree with a mirror embellished blouse and bell sleeves along with a mirror embellished belt to complement her ensemble.

Along with Surbhi, her Naagin 5 co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar also took home the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2021 for "Best Actor in Television Series". Ahead of the DPIFF Awards, one of the highly-loved on-screen couples on Indian television, Dheeraj and Surbhi also won big at the 20th ITA Awards as they bagged the "Best Popular Television Actor Award" and the "Best Popular Television Actress Award" respectively.

Take a look:

