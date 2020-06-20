Pak Journo Trolls 'Major Adnan Sami' With Photo-shopped Pic Amid LAC Row, Singer Hits Back

With the tension between India and Pakistan, the netizens of the neighbouring countries are known to take on each other on social media. The Pakistani trolls have a fondness for their former citizen Adnan Sami, who is now an Indian citizen. The singer too is known to hit back with befitting replies, leaving his fans in splits.

Not just netizens, even celebrities are now trying to troll Adnan Sami. A film director-turned-journalist Mubasher Lucman did so by posting a photoshopped image of the musician, as a soldier, along with the logo of the Pakistani Army. He referred to Adnan as ‘Major’ and jokingly thanked him for helping the Chinese soldiers, stating that his contribution to ‘Pak China’ were ’immense.’

Adnan was not pleased as he knew Lucman personally well. The Tera Chehra artist hit back strongly, sarcastically replying, ‘most welcome.’ He then added that he was happy about Lucman ‘doing somewhat well’ after his support for Lucman in his ‘otherwise failing career.’ Adnan then had a hilarious message, urging the ‘kid’ to remember his ‘aukaad’ (status).

Here's the post

You’re most welcome. I’m glad that you are doing ‘somewhat’ well after the support I gave in your otherwise Failing career!

Apni ‘Aukaad’ yaad rakna bachay!!🤗 https://t.co/rs3JxNgBpE — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 19, 2020

It was not the first time that the photoshopped picture did the rounds. The pic had caught Adnan’s attention before too, with a message about 'China thanking him for giving location of Indian camps amid the face-off at Galwan Valley.' Then too he had hit back at Pakistan that they were being ‘screwed’.

Your welcome! The fact that this is trending proves that you’re being SCREWED!!

“Aur Kuch?” or “还要别的吗”?? 😄#KuchBhi!#Photoshop https://t.co/9Sv1MRoQ7T — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 18, 2020

Here are some of the other instances when Adnan hit back at the Pakistani trolls:

Aap ki bewakoofi khandaani hai ya aap pehle Chashmo-Chiraagh hain iss bewakoofana soch ke? https://t.co/YgdghTPQ46 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 14, 2020

Agar khud ki akal nahin hai tho kamazkam apne naam ‘Muhammad’ ka tho lihaaz rakh lo!! Kya prophet Muhammad pbuh aisa sawaal poochte ek musalmaan se?

Pedaishi jahil ho ya kisi school se training li hai? Just Asking... https://t.co/F5zcFm9Uwo — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, 20 Indian soldiers getting martyred in the face-off at Galwan Valley led to strong reactions in India. The ‘Boycott China’ movement has caught on in a big way with traders bodies, film associations and celebrities joining the movement. They have also urged celebrities to stop promoting Chinese goods.

