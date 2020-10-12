Adnan Sami Tickles Funny Bone With 90s Filmy Songs, Shares Fan-made Videos; Watch

Padmashri awardee singer Adnan Sami took to social media to share hilarious fan-made videos of popular songs from Bollywood films of the 1990s. One video is that of the title track of the Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar starrer film Dhadkan where the playback singers' voices are replaced with an out-of-tune voice. Fans of the Lift Kara Dey hitmaker have flooded the post with laughing emojis as actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty sound absolutely amusing without the original voices of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu respectively.

Adnan shared the video and captioned it, "What will the Film World do without Playback Singers? #bollywood #bollywooddance #adnansami #singer #music #india"

Have a look:

Read | 'Struggled for 17 years, will never take this flag for granted,' says Adnan Sami on I-Day

Another such hilarious video shared by Adnan Sami is one without the background music where Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty can be seen dancing to Churaa Ke Dil Mera from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The singer posted this amusing find and exclaimed 'No Music!' as he added in the caption, "...And what will the Film World do without Singers AND Musicians??!! #bollywood #bollywooddance #adnansami #singer #music #india"

Have a look:

Read | Adnan Sami shares adorable pics of his 'little angelic' daughter Medina trying on filters

On the work front

The singer will be seen composing music and acting in the upcoming film Afghan: in Search of a Home. The film is directed by Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru and also stars Aditya Seal in a pivotal role. The film is intended to highlight the role of musicians in a country where music and art turn out to be the most targeted victims because of the Taliban extremists.

Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput is not alive to refute, challenge or negate any claim': Adnan Sami

Read | Sushant's case: Adnan Sami backs #CBIForSSR, says 'Our world needs closure, justice'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.