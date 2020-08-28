Adnan Sami Shares Adorable Pics Of His 'little Angelic' Daughter Medina Trying On Filters

Bhar Do Jholi Meri singer Adnan Sami took to his Twitter handle on August 27 to share adorable pictures of his daughter, Medina Sami. The singer captured his daughter striking some cute poses and fans can’t stop gushing over it. The post shared by the singer has been garnering heaps of praise and happy comments from fans and netizens.

In the pictures, his daughter, Medina can be seen trying on different filters. She is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a little puppy in the basket print along with pink tracks. Medina is also all smiles in these pictures. One can also notice a furry teddy bear lying right behind her. Along with these pictures, Adnan also penned a sweet caption for his daughter. He wrote, “My little angelic Medina Jaan!! Along with several happy emojis”. Take a look at the post below:

My little angelic Medina Jaan!!😘😘💖💖🤗🤗😍😍🧿🧿 pic.twitter.com/5e5WlPXzPQ — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 27, 2020

Seeing these adorable pictures, fans and netizens could not stop gushing over the cuteness of the singer’s daughter. Some went on to praise his daughter for her cute features, while some sent their blessings and good wishes. One of the users wrote, “Awwww she is so cute. God Bless her”, while the other one wrote, “Cuteness overloaded”. Take a look at a few more comments from netizens below.

So cute . — Anu Tomar (@iam_anu12) August 27, 2020

Beautiful ❤️ God Bless you Medina — LaKsHyA 🐎 (@LakshyaAdvani) August 27, 2020

Adorable she is ❤ — Komal Rajput (@komal1282) August 27, 2020

Apart from this picture, the singer also often shares several pictures, videos, stories and much more on his social media handle. Also, this is not the first time that Adnan is sharing a picture of his daughter. The singer often shares several photos and videos giving a glimpse of the father-daughter banter. Earlier, Adnan shared another pic of his daughter where she was seen all dressed up ready to go shopping. Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

The singer will be seen composing music and acting in the upcoming film Afghan: in Search of a Home. The film is directed by Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru and also stars Aditya Seal in a pivotal role. The film is intended to highlight the role of musicians in a country where music and art turn out to be the most targeted victims because of the Taliban extremists.

