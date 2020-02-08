Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami Teases Salman Khan By Asking Him To Get Married

Recently, Padma Shri recipient Adnan Sami visited the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was joined by his family. The singer and his family had quite a great time at the Bigg Boss 13 house along with the show’s host Salman Khan. In the fun and frenzy, Adnan Sami told bachelor Salman Khan that he should get hitched.

In a recent media interaction, Adnan Sami opened up about the fun times on Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan. Adnan said that he and his family had a lot of fun on the set and that Salman Khan was a lovely host. He added that Salman played with his daughter Medina on the set. He further went on to mention that Salman also liked his new song Tu Yaad Aya which he performed on the show.

He talked about how he teased the actor to get married. In response, the actor teased him by talking to his wife and saying that it was good to see that she had sorted him out. The duo joked about getting married, with Adnan adding that getting married was so much fun that he ended up marrying three times.

The actor-singer duo of Adnan Sami and Salman Khan have worked together in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Lucky: No Time For Love. Adnan is back from his hiatus with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya which is composed by Kunaal Vermaa. The song is well received by his fans and audience.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television currently. The show is heading towards a nail-biting grand finale that is expected to happen next week. The contenders who are now left in the race for the title are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh. However, contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz have already secured their spot in the finale by becoming the members of the BB Elite Club.

