Aespa's Remake Of Yoo Young Jin's 2000 Track 'Forever' To Release In February

Aespa is a four-member South Korean girl group under SM Entertainment. The group consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the digital single Black Mamba. The K-Pop girl group is all set to release a new single in February 2021. Read on to know about all the details related to their latest song and more.

Aespa to remake Yoo Young Jin's 2000 song Forever

According to a report by Soompi, SM Entertainment's girl group Aespa is all set to release their next single, which is already making waves before its release. Aespa has announced its plans of releasing an official remake of Yoo Young Jin's 2000 hit song Forever on February 5, 2021 at 9.30 PM IST. Aespa's new single is a mid-tempo ballad with an acoustic guitar sound and warm lyrics about promising forever to a loved one. This will be completely different from Aespa's debut song Black Mamba, which was a powerful track. The song was first performed by SM Entertainment's artist Yoo Young Jin as part of his holiday album Winter Vacation in SMTOWN.com, almost two decades back in the year 2000. The veteran singer has reportedly personally rearranged the song for the girl group.

에스파, 2월 5일 싱글 ‘Forever’ 깜짝 공개!

히트메이커 유영진 원곡 리메이크! 따뜻한 겨울 감성 선사!



aespa to release a new single ‘Forever’ on 5th FEB!

Remake version of hitmaker Yoo Young-jin’s original track, a song with a cozy winter mood!#aespa #æspa #에스파#Forever pic.twitter.com/SBPZOE6xoJ — aespa (@aespa_official) January 29, 2021

More about the group

The group's name, Aespa, is a combination of 'ae' composed of the English initials of Avatar and Experience (Avatar X Experience), plus the English word aspect meaning two sides, which symbolizes meeting another self and experiencing the new world. On October 26, 2020, SM Entertainment announced that it would be debuting a new girl group, the first since Red Velvet in 2014. The members were revealed individually from October 27 to 30. The band has only released one song, Black Mamba and the remake of Forever will be their second track.

Yoo Young Jin's songs

Yoo Young Jin is a popular South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer under SM Entertainment. He has produced and written songs for H.O.T., S.E.S, BoA, Shinhwa, TVXQ, CSJH The Grace, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Shinee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and Aespa. His tracks include Warrior's Descendant, You're Fast I'm Slow, Wolf and Sheep, Shy Boy, The Promise of H.O.T among others.

