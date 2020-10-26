SM Entertainment To Introduce New K-pop Girl Band 'Aespa' In November, Release Trailer

SM Entertainment recently announced that they are introducing a new girl group next month. They created an official Twitter handle for the upcoming K-pop band and released a fresh video with a few intriguing details. The band will be called Aespa and has already been triggering a lot of excitement amongst the K-pop followers. The Twitter page has already gained 135k followers without revealing any details about the band members. The agency also confirmed the news and revealed details about the name ‘Aespa’.

SM Entertainment to launch Aespa

The popular entertainment company, SM Entertainment Co. Ltd., recently announced a new K-pop band, taking the Internet by storm instantly. They created an official Twitter handle by the name Aespa with the first two alphabets forming the ‘Ash symbol’. In the next few hours, they also posted a trailer, announcing that the band will be introduced in the next few days.

The video posted on Aespa’s official Twitter handle is 27 seconds long and already has 2.8m+ views. The video has been created using an intense colour palette, mainly with grey and black shades. Heavy beats are heard at the beginning, which eventually blends into eerie and intense music, naturally creating curiosity and a feeling of mystery. At the end of the trailer, the word ‘Aespa’ appears in a shiny grey colour, on top of a black background.

In the caption for the post, Aespa has mentioned that this is the intro of the upcoming band. It has also used the ‘ash symbol’ in the hashtag for the post. Have a look at the trailer released on Aespa’ Twitter here.

In the comments section, K—pop fans have mentioned how excited they are, for the upcoming band. A few people, through their intense analysis also discovered that Aespa will be a girls’ group, triggering more excitement in fans. Have a look.

To clear some things: ITS A GIRLGROUP pic.twitter.com/SexopXE3Pc — ishi ⌤ ryeji (@itzyshi) October 25, 2020

so is this SMNGG??????? or is it another SuperM type of group???????????????? WHO ARE YOU — bebe 💕 (@key_overflowers) October 25, 2020

HELLOO??? THIS IS SO SUDDEN pic.twitter.com/fngyBqskZd — v (@chooseloveall) October 25, 2020

SM Entertainment has previously introduced K-pop bands like Super Junior, Girls Generation, Red Velvet, and Shinee, which have all worked well with the audience. According to a report by CNA Lifestyle, the agency confirmed the news about the upcoming band and also revealed a few details about the name Aespa. They stated that the name is all about avatar, experience, and aspect. The aim of Aespa is to help the listener experience a new world through another avatar of oneself.

Image Courtesy: Aespa Twitter

