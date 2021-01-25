Who Is Doh Kyung-Soo? Know More About Exo Band's Vocalist And His Korean Movies

Doh Kyung-Soo, better known by his stage name DO is a popular South Korean singer and actor. Other than being a part of the Exo band members, DO has also featured in several series and South Korean films. Read on to know more about the singer-actor, his works, awards, and more.

Who is Doh Kyung-Soo?

Exo's DO is a South Korean singer and actor who is famously known as one of the main vocalists for the Korean-Chinese boy band Exo, and features with other Exo band members like Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun. Apart from singing, DO has starred in various K-dramas and films including Pure Love, My Annoying Brother, Positive Physique, Room No. 7, 100 Days My Prince, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, and Swing Kids. Doh Kyung-Soo's age is 28 and he started his singing career in 2012 at the age of 19.

DO belongs to the Goyang, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea and began singing at a young age. He was formally introduced as the eighth member of Exo on January 30, 2012. The group debuted on April 8 with the extended play Mama. Two years after joining Exo, DO made his acting debut with the movie Cart and portrayed a supporting role of a high school student, who is a son of a grocery store owner. The movie premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival and he also released an original soundtrack titled Crying Out for the movie.

In January 2016, D.O. was announced as one of the casts of voice actors for the feature-length animated film Underdog, which premiered in 2019. He voiced Moongchi, a stray dog who is separated from his owner. Later in the same year, he collaborated with Yoo Young-jin on a duet titled Tell Me What Is Love for SM Station. D.O was discharged from his mandatory military service on January 25, 2021.

Doh Kyung-Soo's songs and accolades

Exo's DO has released many singles over the years like That's Okay, Tell Me What is Love, Goodbye Summer, For Life, Dear My Family, Scream, and Don't Worry. Doh Kyung-Soo has several awards to his credit including the Best New Actor at the 16th Seoul International Youth Film Festival, the popularity award at the 2nd Asia Artist Awards, Best Actor of the Year in 2019 at the 14th Annual Soompi Awards, and the Rising Star Award at 11th Max Movie Awards among many others.

