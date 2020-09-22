Afreen Siddiqui Talks About Her Collab With Punjabi Singer Kadir Thind In 'Safe Side' Song

Afreen Siddiqui has received much recognition for her glamourous avatars on-screen. It seems the model-turned actor is reaching new heights in her career. She recently featured in popular Punjab singer Kadir Thind’s latest song, Safe Side under the T-series banner.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni’s New Song 'Paus Ha Tujha Ni Majha' Out Now On YouTube

Afreen Siddiqui collaborates with Punjabi singer Kadir Thind for 'Safe Side' song

Afreen Siddiqui is among the few actors who continued to shoot during the lockdown. Her latest song Safe Side with Kadir Thind is a swag number in which she is showing her charm in a casino. On working with the Punjabi singer, Afreen said that she has a proper playlist of Kadir Thind’s songs. She stated that she loves every song of his. The actor recalled that when she got an offer to work in Safe Side, she could not stop herself and agreed at that very moment.

Afreen Siddiqui mentioned that it is a beautiful song with lots of swag. She asserted that it was like a dream to work with Kadir Thind, a singer she has always been fond of. Previously, the actor has appeared in Punjabi hits like Nach Kudiye Mere Naal, sung by Anurag Jain and Prem Sharma. It has garnered more than a million views on YouTube and his available on various music platforms.

Also Read | Yami Gautam And Vikrant Shell Out Major Wedding Vibes In 'Ginny Weds Sunny' New Song 'LOL'

Image Source: PR Handout

Also Read | Kiara Advani Burns Dance Floor In 'Indoo Ki Jawani's New Song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani'

Image Source: PR Handout

Also Read | Faisal Khan's New Song 'Tere Bina' Deals With The Topic Of Breakup; Read Details

Afreen Siddiqui has walked the ramp for various designers and even acted in Savdhaan India TV series. Talking about her professional life, the actor added that she always wanted to try her hands in acting so she started giving auditions and Savdhaan India happened to her. Afreen stated that since then there has been no looking back. She really hopes that people will give immense love to her new song, Safe Side and will accept her in the music industry. The music of the track is composed by Mista Baaz and the lyrics are penned by Ravi Raj. The video is directed by Jamie.

(Quote accessed by PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.