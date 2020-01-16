Afrojack's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Netherlands is home to a few of the best DJs in the world. One of them is Afrojack. Nick van de Wall, who is professionally known as Afrojack, joined the DJing world in 2006 and since then he has been dominating the world of trance music. He has worked with many EDM and non-EDM artists to create a few of the best tracks from the genre. His songs with artists like Pitbull, Nicki Minaj, and several others have been on top of several music charts. Afrojack also owns his own recording company which goes by the name Wall Records. Here are a few of the best Afrojack songs that are loved by fans.

Afrojack songs you must listen to

Give me everything

Give Me Everything is an example of a song where more is more. This song features Ne-Yo, Nayer, and Pitbull as lead singers along with Afrojack. The song was on the number one of Billboard's The Hot 100 in 2011. This song has over 705 million views on YouTube and is one of the best Afrojack songs.

Hey Mama

Afrojack this song was a multi-artist project which turned out to be one of the best songs to date. This song features David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha alongside Afrojack. This song has over 1.3 billion views of YouTube.

Ten Feet Tall

This Afrojack song features singer and songwriter Wrabel. The progressive house single was one of the best tracks Afrojack has made in his entire career. This song cracked into The Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2014. This Afrojack songs has over 91 million views on YouTube and has around 200 million total streams to date.

Turn Up the Speaker

This 2013 Afrojack song was made in collaboration with Martin Garrix. It is one of the best Afrojack songs. The song has got a good beat and is with a tempo that makes the listener dance their worries away. This song has over 334 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy: Afrojack Instagram

