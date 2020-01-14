Armin Van Buuren's Best Tracks That All EDM Fans Must Listen To

Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniël van Buuren OON, who is professionally known as Armin van Buuren, was born on December 25 1976. He is a Dutch DJ, record producer, and remixer. He hails from the south of the Netherlands.

Armin started his career in 1996 and has gone on to become one of the top DJs in the world. Since the start of 2001, he has hosted a radio show titled A State of Trance, which has more than 40 million listeners from over 84 countries.

This show is regarded as the show that brought more people into the world of EDM. Van Buuren has won a lot of awards over the years and also has been in the top 10 DJs list several times. One of his singles was also nominated for the Grammy awards. Here are Armin van Buuren's best songs that you must listen to.

Best songs of Armin van Buuren:

This Is What It Feels Like

This Is What It Feels Like is a single that was released in 2014. This Armin van Buuren song features Trevor Guthrie and was also nominated for the Grammy Awards. This song led to great success; it has 105 million views on YouTube. This song nomination was a historic moment as Armin van Buuren was the fourth trance artist to ever receive a Grammy nomination.

Great Spirit

This song was composed by Armin van Buuren vs Vini Vici. It is an extended mix of the original song and is one of the best Armin van Buuren songs as it incorporates Native American lyrics and PSY trance. This song has over 117 million views on YouTube.

In and Out of Love

This Armin van Buuren song is a mix of beautiful lyrics and progressive house music. It features Dutch singer and songwriter Sharon den Adel. This 2016 Armin van Buuren song has over 22 million views on YouTube and is loved by the fans.

Image courtesy: Armin van Buuren Instagram

