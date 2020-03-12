Akon's Real Name Is 12 Words Long; Revelation Invites Shocking Reactions From Twitter

Akon is one of the most popular artists around the globe. He rose to fame in 2004 after the release of Locked Up which is the first single from his debut album, Trouble. Akon is the first solo artist to hold both the number one and two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 charts twice, as per reports. The artist has numerous records and accolades to his name. But his real name had led to confusion on Twitter. Read to know more.

Akon’s real name on Google shocks Twitterati

Recently someone googled Akon’s full name and shared the result on social media Twitter. His full name consists of 12 words and 52 characters. On the google search, it is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam.

So this is Akon’s real name🤦🏻‍♀️😆 pic.twitter.com/obPJEdBF7k — Datura stramonium 🌸🌺🌸 (@caramel__queen_) March 11, 2020

Soon after the news about Akon’s full name was out on Twitter, people started reacting to it. While many were confused on how to pronounce it, others were shocked about the revelation. Check out how Twitterati reacted on it.

I'm giving away #mjaevogalore tickets to 2 people who can pronounce Akon's real name😂 pic.twitter.com/XgSQk9ivOd — Ntwana YaseMlazi💯🇿🇦 (@yunghustler_za) March 11, 2020

So somebody put out a tweet about Akon’s real name but fam when I googled it I was in shock. Wtf ????💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/5tawJmSgX5 — Bazimya Brian (@BrianBazimya) March 11, 2020

Akon's real name looks like someone’s a cat ran through a keyboard while typing!! pic.twitter.com/49i2kESBC1 — vaniya (@vowniyaxx) March 11, 2020

Google AKON’S REAL NAME. 😩😩. Someone help pronounce this!😩🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/knU5cA59iE — IMO BAD BOI 👦 (@LuKingOfficial1) March 10, 2020

I googled Akon’s full name and I saw a story 😂 pic.twitter.com/4TEQ4mD7EX — Hybee Solid (@hybeesolid) March 9, 2020

I never believed speaking in tongues could be an actual language until I googled Akon’s real name 😁 pic.twitter.com/muVMm4Qay5 — Champthaboy (@champthaboy) March 11, 2020

Bro, Akon’s full name is lyrics to an entire song pic.twitter.com/mrUg9kisLA — RAAHCOZY (@raahcozy) March 5, 2020

Akon’s real name makes a statement 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cRdPFaUQYi — President Saleh (@realsalehUG) March 11, 2020

