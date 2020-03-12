The Debate
Akon's Real Name Is 12 Words Long; Revelation Invites Shocking Reactions From Twitter

Music

Akon's real name has created confusion over the internet. His 12 words-long name has left many fans in shock. Read to know Akon's real name and what fans say.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akon's Real Name

Akon is one of the most popular artists around the globe. He rose to fame in 2004 after the release of Locked Up which is the first single from his debut album, Trouble. Akon is the first solo artist to hold both the number one and two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 charts twice, as per reports.  The artist has numerous records and accolades to his name.  But his real name had led to confusion on Twitter. Read to know more.

Also Read | Why Did Peter Break Up With Hannah Ann On 'The Bachelor'? Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Akon’s real name on Google shocks Twitterati

Recently someone googled Akon’s full name and shared the result on social media Twitter. His full name consists of 12 words and 52 characters. On the google search, it is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Reaction On Akshay Kumar's Helicopter Stunt In 'Sooryavanshi'

Soon after the news about Akon’s full name was out on Twitter, people started reacting to it. While many were confused on how to pronounce it, others were shocked about the revelation. Check out how Twitterati reacted on it.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Reacts On Her Daughters’ Surgery And Writes An Essay For Women

Also Read | Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic Gets A Hilarious Reaction From Khloe Kardashian; See Post

 

 

