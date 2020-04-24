Akshay Kumar Releases Tribute Version Of 'Teri Mitti', Lauds Health Care Workers; Watch

Akshay Kumar had announced yesterday that he will be releasing a new tribute song to the healthcare workers. The song will be a recreation of the song, Teri Mitti from his film Kesari. He has now finally released the song and it will touch your heart.

Akshay Kumar releases Teri Mitti's tribute version

Akshay Kumar has finally released the tribute version of Teri Mitti on his social media. The song is an attempt to applaud all the healthcare workers who are relentlessly working towards the COVID-19 patients in India. In the caption, Akshay Kumar also mentioned, “#TeriMitti Tribute - an ode to our heroes in white”.

The Teri Mitti tribute song starts with the video of a doctor smiling at the camera and then goes on to several other scenes that summarise the current situation due to the coronavirus outbreak. The song captures every blanket of scare and paranoia surrounding the coronavirus as it even has several scenes showcasing empty streets and people inside their homes. The lyrics of Teri Mitti tribute song are different from the original song as well.

The latest tribute version of Teri Mitti shared by Akshay Kumar has the original singer, B Praak contributing his vocals in a hard-hitting and moving number. The song re-instills faith that our country and the world will jump right back on track after fighting off the Coronavirus successfully. The tribute song also shows various healthcare workers decked up in their protective gear heeding to the patients.

Teri Mitti tribute song also showcased various snippets of the video which showed doctors being attacked when they went to look at the COVID-19 patients. The song also explains how every uniform has turned white depicting the white cloaks donned by doctors. Akshay Kumar ends the video by adding how it feels like God himself has now come down in the form of doctors to fight against the coronavirus.

Check out Teri Mitti tribute song here:

