Akshay Kumar Has Signed His Next Project By Aanand L Rai For ₹120 Crores?

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood today. His previous film, Good Newwz has been a hit at the box-office. In 2019, a leading magazine even named him the fourth highest-paid actor in the world.

Akshay Kumar’s next earns him ₹120 crores

A source recently told an entertainment portal that Akshay Kumar is reportedly being paid ₹120 crores for his next untitled film. The film is being directed by Aanand L. Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa fame. The source told the portal that Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees.

The source also added that Akshay Kumar does not just deliver superhit films; he also receives many offers from digital and satellite networks for his films. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and his team believe that he deserves a ₹100 crore+ fee for the profit that he brings into a project.

Reportedly, this deal makes Akshay Kumar one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The untitled upcoming film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. The film will reportedly start filming towards the second half of 2020. The source also added that the announcement for the same will be done in the coming weeks.

Apart from earning a huge amount from his films, Akshay Kumar is also approached by satellite companies. He has been reportedly offered many multi-film deals. But Akshay Kumar apparently believes that selling his films individually will be more profitable instead.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film is the fourth instalment of Shetty's Police Universe. The film will have Kumar reprising the titular role and also stars Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

In addition to this, Akshay Kumar will be seen donning the role of a transgender for the first time in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb. The film is expected to release during Eid 2020 alongside Salman Khan’s Radhe. He will also be seen in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj.

